Minnesotans now able to purchase food online using SNAP benefits

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new way for Minnesotans to access the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as "SNAP."

Nearly 400,000 low-income families can now purchase groceries online using their electronic benefit transfer cards.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says this will increase access to food and enable safe purchasing.

Assistant commissioner for children and family services Nikki Farago said, "We do have people who for a variety of reasons are unable to leave their homes or have difficulty getting out or getting mobile who are SNAP recipients and this is really going to help them in a big way as well."

Farago says to be eligible to receive SNAP benefits, Minnesotans have to have an annual income below 165% of the federal poverty level. In fiscal year 2019, that was about $34,000 a year for a family of three.

She added, "We really want to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens who are in those categories are having as easy of a time as possible accessing nutritious food."

Right now Walmart and Amazon are the only online retailers available to Snap recipients. The department is encouraging other retailers to seek approval from the USDA so that SNAP recipients have more options.