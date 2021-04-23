Minnesotans needing rental assistance can apply through RentHelpMN

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While millions of Americans have endured a shot or two in the arm to help end the pandemic the effect of the virus is still being felt by many.

In order to offset some of the impact Minnesotans struggling with overdue rent or utility bills are now able to apply for assistance.

KIMT News 3 first reported on RentHelpMN back in late March. The program is providing $500 million to the state through the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn says individuals and families can submit an application for direct rental assistance to cover bills dating back to March 13th of last year.

He explained, “Now that this program is live we really want people to know if they are behind on their rent, if they are struggling, if they're not sure how they're going to be able to pay next months rent this is a resource for them to, not only get caught up on back rent, but also to pay up to the next three months in rent as well to make sure we can get people in a place where they can succeed.”

The amount of assistance made available to each household will vary on specific needs but will cover rent, utilities, and fees charged by your landlord.

To apply you can go to RentHelpMN.com or pick up the phone and call 211. You can find a direct link to an application by clicking here.