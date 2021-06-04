Minnesotans cool off at Foster Arend Park lake

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With the hot temps, locals are flocking to any body of water they can find to cool off in. This includes the lake at Foster Arend Park. People came out Friday afternoon to tan, swim, and socialize.

"It's nice to have a nice sunny weekend and get out here while the weather is warm," said Erin McGraw.

The sunny skies and temperatures also attracted Dawson Mustain and his family.

"We just came here because it's so hot and sunny out," Mustain tells KIMT News 3.

The lake's inflatable park was even a little busy. While many people are enjoying the late spring weather, others are looking forward to the official start of summer.

"We haven't really kicked off into summer," said Caleb Owens. We know some schools have let out, others aren't out yet. Were happy to see these kids out here today but were only expecting to get busier."

Owens is the Co-Owner of Water Parks of Minnesota, the company that provides Foster Arend with the inflatables.

In case you couldn't make it there on Friday, the park will be open all weekend.