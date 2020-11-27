Minnesotans enjoy mild weather in November

It has been an unusually warm November for the Midwest and many Minnesotans are used to a lot colder weather this time of year, so some are taking advantage of being outdoors while they still can.

White Water State Park was filled with families extending their holiday and spending some time outdoors today.

Many were hiking and walking the trails. Minnesota natives are used to the colder weather, but certainly don't hesitate to take advantage of days like today.

Kim Lange from Minnesota says, "It's always a treat when you get this weather in Minnesota, at this time of year..."

Minnesota native, Derek Loftis explains, "Like a day like today with the sun beating down on you, you feel so much warmth, like it's gotta be only like 32 degrees right now. Iit feels like it's 50 out here to me."

Although it may have felt like 50, Friday's high in Rochester was a sunny 37 degrees.

The Weather Channel reports the average high for this time of year is 35 degrees.