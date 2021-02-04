Keeping sidewalks clear after another snowfall in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The entire region is blanketed by a layer of cold, dry snow.

Rochester residents are on the clock to get their sidewalk cleared.

City ordinance requires it to be cleared within 24 hours of snowfall ending. It stopped snowing in Rochester Thursday sometime between 2 and 2:30.

Storm Team 3 says the Rochester area got 3 to 3-and-a-half inches of snow.

Lauren Greenmyer who lives in northwest Rochester, was working the shovel in her driveway this afternoon.

She described the snow as much heavier than the snow we got last week.

Greenmyer from her past experience - she kind of expected snowfall like this.

"Well the first half was so mild I didn't even think we'd have snow for Christmas, but I’ve lived in the midwest my whole life and I know a lot of times it's twice as bad the second half after the new year so I'm not too surprised."

One retired U.S. Navy Vet, Steve Cathy, is visiting Minnesota from Nevada - and he says he's not used to snow like this.

“It's actually pretty cool,” he tells KIMT. I'm amazed how the people here go on their daily lives no matter what it is because if this was happening in my town, I think we would actually hunker down."

The city of Rochester's alternate side parking is in effect, a reminder to park on the even-addressed side of the street on even calendar days.