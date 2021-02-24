Minnesotans could see hike in utilities due to price gouging

U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) is seeking an investigation, including possible price gouging in utility bills.

The unprecedented winter storms that hit the area caused natural gas prices to skyrocket. Prices increased as much as a hundred times the typical rate. Some residents in Texas are seeing utility bills in the thousands. The hikes prompted Sen.. Smith to seek an investigation into possible price gouging. The senator is concerned about fairness.

"I think it's completely unfair just because of this disaster that happened in Texas that these companies would jack up prices and Minnesotans end up paying,” said Smith. "At the same time, lots of Minnesotan families are already struggling to pay their utility bills. Now we need to make sure that people aren't stuck with this bill."

Smith says she has asked the department of energy to look into this and be very tough on holding these natural gas producers accountable.