Minnesotans can now track COVID vaccine distribution online

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has created a new online dashboard to track the progress of COVID-19 vaccine distribution around the state.

The dashboard will be updated daily with information on the number of doses allocated to the state by the federal government; shipped to Minnesota providers; and administered to Minnesotans.

“We are committed to ensuring Minnesotans know how much vaccine is coming to our state and how many of our neighbors are receiving their shots when it’s their turn,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Transparency is a cornerstone principle of our vaccine rollout. We are pleased to provide Minnesotans with this vital information as the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter.”

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has promised 541,100 doses of COVID-19 to Minnesota. 329,450 doses have been shipped to providers in Minnesota along with 100,500 doses shipped to pharmacies participating in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership Program for vaccination in long-term care settings.

“This dashboard provides Minnesotans with transparency and promotes confidence that COVID-19 vaccine doses are consistently arriving in Minnesota, and shots are going in the arms of our health care workers and most vulnerable family and friends,” says Minnesota IT Services Commissioner Tarek Tomes. “It will help Minnesotans visualize our progress toward ending this pandemic for good.”

The Minnesota Department of Health says more than 140,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine and over 7,000 people have completed their vaccination series.

You can find the new online dashboard by clicking here.