Minnesotans can now register for free COVID tests in January

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is now accepting January 2021 appointment at free COVID testing sites around the state.

“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”

Semi-permanent coronavirus testing sites have been established in Albert Lea, Anoka, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Crookston, Duluth, Hibbing, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, MSP Airport, Mankato, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Morris, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Stillwater, Wadena, Winona, and Worthington.

“Our COVID-19 testing strategy has been data-driven since day one with the goal of offering low-barrier testing for every Minnesotan who needs it. The sooner we identify positive cases, the sooner infected individuals can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus,” says Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. “Our community testing strategy continues to expand access all across Minnesota and has already allowed the state to conduct more than half a million COVID-19 tests at community testing sites alone.”

MDH says each site offers saliva testing at no cost to participants. If a participant is unable to carry out a saliva test, every effort will be made to accommodate a suitable testing option. Appointments can be made by clicking here.