Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesotans can now check their vaccine history through a smartphone

Checking your vaccination records can now be as easy as opening up an app on your phone for Minnesotans.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 6:25 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesotans can now stay up to date with their vaccination records, as well as their children's thanks to a new app through the Minnesota Department of Health.

The app is called 'Docket' and you can download it onto your smartphone from either the Apple or Android app stores. After that, you can have all your vaccine records right at your fingertips.

Once you create a 'Docket' account, you can see all of your immunizations - including the COVID-19 vaccine. 'Docket' allows Minnesotans with a Minnesota Immunization Information Connection (MIIC) to securely view and share their records. The app is also a convenient way for parents to check when their child is due for a vaccine.

As Freeborn County Public Health director, Sue Yost, explained, 'Docket' will help Minnesotans have easy access to all of their immunization records in one spot. "We tend to lose vaccine cards. I've been utilizing the digital world for years, even when I make an appointment for anything. I lose those cards," she said. "So, I think having everything all at one spot is a great idea so that you can be able to look up that information wherever you're at."

Yost said with so many events or places requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, this is one easy way for you to access it. "If you're going to be starting college, you need your immunizations record. If you're going to be going on a plane, you're going to be asked for your immunization records for the COVID vaccine," she explained. "If you're going to be traveling out of the country or going to Canada, you're going to be asked for your immunization records. So, it's important to be prepared ahead of time and download the app and be ready for it."

If you use 'Docket,' you can also download a PDF document of your immunization record so you can print it or email the document or anything you might need.

MDH said so far this year, the department has received over 33,000 requests for immunization records through an online form.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Cooler conditions continue through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/22

Image

Minnesotans can have their vaccine records in one spot

Image

Do you know your rights when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Creating the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all

Image

RPS reveals name of new NW middle school

Image

RPS obtains, shares vaccination rates for students and staff

Image

Hog confinement fire prompts evacuation

Image

RPS announces new school name, vaccination rate updates

Image

Hog barn goes up in flames near Adams

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (9/21/21)

Community Events