Arctic air comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn- First came the snow, then the temperatures started dropping. Throughout the state, Minnesotans saw some freezing temperatures. Arctic air arrived in The Med City yesterday, making temperatures drop to below zero overnight into Thursday and high's in single digits just in time for Christmas Eve.

"There's two kinds of people.," explained Amanda Larsen. "There are people who bundle and people who dash and this is a moment for when we dash from the car."

Other residents are use to colder temps and just go with it.

"I grew up in Northern Minnesota and two below is not a big deal so," said Dave Von. "It is what it is. You just bundle up and live with it."

According to Mayo Clinic, if the windchill drops below negative 15 degrees, frostbite can set within a half hour of the nose, fingers, toes, and ears. Luckily, the hospital does not see a lot of people hospitalized with Hyperthermia. If your planning to be outside, it's important to dress in layers, bundle up, and take the weather seriously.