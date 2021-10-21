Minnesotans being warned about the signs of utility fraud



KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Minnesota Energy Resources says it is partnering with law enforcement to protect its customers from fraud.

The utility company says con artists have tricked its customers out of thousands of dollars over the year, which is why it has asked police departments and sheriff’s offices across the state on Thursday to share warning signs of utility fraud on social media.

Minnesota Energy Resources says some of those signs are:

-People pretending to be from Minnesota Energy Resources. They may even manipulate caller ID to make it look like Minnesota Energy Resources is calling or leave a recorded message that sounds like it’s from the company

- Threatening to turn off your energy right away

- Demanding immediate payment — often by prepaid debit card or unusual payment methods like cryptocurrency or third-party apps.

The company says to call 800-889-9508 if you have questions about a call you’ve received and contact your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to fraud.