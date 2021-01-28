Minnesotans asked to 'mask up' and 'mask out'

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesotans are used to being asked to “mask up.” Now they’re being encouraged to “mask out.”

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) is launching a campaign called “Mask Out, Minnesota” to promote visits to regional and state parks and trails during the winter.

“There’s no better way to socially distance, get fresh air and some much-needed exercise than to visit a nearby park or trail, even when it’s cold out,” says GMRPTC Executive Director Renee Mattson. “Just put on your favorite winter facemasks – along with parkas, boots, choppers and long underwear – and Mask Out, Minnesota, to enjoy the beauty of our winter!”

You can find your nearest scenic park or trail by going online to mn.gov/greatoutdoors.

“Our tongue-in-cheek, Mask Out message might actually be closer to tongue-on-a-frozen-pole, since it’s intended to playfully remind people of wintertime in Minnesota,” says Mattson. “But Mask Up remains a crucial message for everyone to follow during these ongoing coronavirus concerns.”