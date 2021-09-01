Minnesotans are helping with Hurricane Ida clean up efforts in Louisiana

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People in Louisiana are still grappling with the damage caused by Hurricane Ida. At least four are dead and officials say that number could rise.

The American Red Cross in our region - Minnesota as well as North and South Dakota - deployed 21 volunteers to Louisiana to help people with shelter, food and even emotional support.

Melanie Tschida with the American Red Cross said it's not always only the supplies that make a difference when natural disasters strike. "Emotional support and comfort that our volunteers provide is often as valuable and sometimes even more valuable than the physical or tangible things we might provide in a shelter or through financial assistance," she explained.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana exactly 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed into the state and became the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. in recorded history. Tschida said luckily, we've learned a lot since Katrina hit, making the preparation for Ida a lot smoother.

"If we can have volunteers already on their way or safe but in the vicinity, it allows us to open shelters so much more quickly," she explained. "And likewise, when you think about the technology advancements we've had since Katrina. I mean, I can tell you where any response vehicle is right now anywhere in the country."

The American Red Cross in our region sent three emergency response vehicles to Louisiana. Tschida explained they're going to look at the needs every day because they keep evolving and send more volunteers and supplies in the coming weeks.

Because COVID-19 cases are surging, the American Red Cross is making sure the volunteers heading to the south are either vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

If you're looking for ways to help, Tschida said you can volunteer, donate blood or donate money if you're able to. The American Red Cross will have a booth set up at the Minnesota State Fair every day this week for blood donations.