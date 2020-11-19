Minnesotans are giving back to non-profits for Give to the Max Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 12th annual Give to the Max Day in Minnesota was on Thursday and while many events have gone virtual because of the pandemic, this one has been virtual since the beginning so it won't really be all that different. However, the impact of the donations this year is greater.

Thousands and thousands of Minnesota non-profits will be receiving donations from generous people who want to show their support. A lot of the participating organizations have had to cancel their main fundraisers this year, so the money could actually bring in a majority of the income. "I certainly don't want people to think, 'well, I can give $5 not $500 and so my gift won't count.' It counts. It absolutely does," explained Virginia Merritt, the executive director at Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester. They've been participating in Give to the Max Day for the past ten years now and they know all the good that the event can bring to non-profits.

The executive director of Give MN, Jake Blumberg, said it doesn't matter how much you're able to give, even just a little bit goes a long way. "Every dollar really does make a difference. Even $5 can go that much further, not just for an organization that it makes a huge difference for, but with the opportunity to have a golden ticket added to it," explained Blumberg. "Multiple years, a $5 gift has been the golden ticket winner for a $10,000 prize, which means your $5 gift to turn into $10,000 on Give to the Max Day.

Just in 2019, over $21 million were granted to more than 5,000 organizations. Blumberg said now is the time to support local non-profits and small businesses more than ever before. "Needs for non-profits with the realities of not being able to meet in-person, so not being able to have in-person fundraising events, earn revenue streams like theatre tickets, etc. This year have really impacted organizations ability to meet their mission while at the same time, the needs are that much greater," explained Blumberg. "So if there was ever a year for donors to dig deep, this is the year."

Give to the Max Day is only one day. However, you can donate to non-profits through Give MN every day of the year.