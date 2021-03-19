Minnesotans are bracing themselves for the annual Rochester Polar Plunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesotans are starting to brace themselves to jump into cold water for the annual Rochester Polar Plunge, all to support Special Olympics Minnesota. One thing that's not changing is plungers taking the dive at Foster Arend Park. Although instead of a jump, it'll be more of a run and jump.

Travis Whitcomb is a Rochester Flyer and he's competed in the Special Olympics for over 25 years now. He even participated in the very first Polar Plunge 21 years ago and hasn't stopped since. This past year though brought on new challenges, not just for Whitcomb, but the entire organization. The Rochester Flyers had to cancel a lot of their fundraisers because of COVID-19.

Whitcomb said having the opportunity to still do the Polar Plunge is huge for Special Olympics Minnesota, plus he's excited about it, too. "Well we raise a lot of money for Special Olympics and it's a lot of fun," he explained. "I just like to be around a lot of people, my friends, my family." All the proceeds from the event go back to support Special Olympics Minnesota as well as the Rochester Flyers team.

LeAnn Bieber with the team said while they won't be able to have a big crowd cheering them on like usual, they're still going to make the best of it. "I think we still will have that positive vibe and the fun that we have," she explained. "So even though it's a little bit different, it's just another way to look at it I guess."

The Rochester Polar Plunge is happening at Foster Arend Park on Saturday. They have a goal of raising $150,000 and almost $1,300 of it is coming from Whitcomb alone.