Minnesotans age 65 and older have a 24-hour window to pre-register for a chance to get a COVID-10 vaccine appointment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some Minnesotans will now have a 24-hour window to register for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Minnesotans age 65 and older will have 24 hours to sign up for pre-registration that will give you the chance to be randomly selected. You do not have to register right away as it is no longer a first come, first serve system. Everyone who is currently on the wait list from last week will be automatically registered to be randomly selected for an appointment. The Freeborn County Public Health Director, Sue Yost, explained the updated process is expected to account for the high demand. "It really is a matter of being patient. We will eventually get to people, so that we can vaccinate everybody and everybody that wants to be vaccinated," she said. "But it is just gonna take some time and some patience.

There will only be about 8,000 doses of the vaccine available to Minnesotans age 65 and over at the pilot clinics this week, one of which is in Rochester. Yost said doing the appointments randomly will give Minnesotans a fairer shot at getting the vaccine. "I think they're just trying to make it more equitable for everybody by randomizing the appointment schedules," she explained. "So people will have more of an opportunity to be able to get into the system."

If you're randomly selected to get the vaccine this week, you'll be notified on Wednesday by either a text, email or a phone call with the instructions on how to finalize your appointment. If you can't make the appointment, it'll then be given to the next person. Minnesotans can only sign up for the pre-registration list once. Because the demand for an appointment is so high, health officials encourage to to make appointments online if possible.