Minnesotans clear snow off roofs to protect homes

"Our roofs are built to withstand weather, but everything has a limit."

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Roofing companies spent Monday removing snow and ice dams from several homes.

One Minnesotan we caught up with took it upon herself to hop up on her roof over the weekend to remove the wet, heavy snow.

Kirsten Dodds, of Rochester, tells KIMT she had to do something in order to protect her home.

"Even if you have insurance, that trauma of any damage happening to your home is just terrifying," Dodds said, "and so if that's a little something that I can do, it's absolutely worth it to me."

She's thankful we didn't get too much snow over the weekend, but said all the snow we've gotten this winter is having a big impact.

"Our roofs are built to withstand weather, but everything has a limit," Dodds said. "With this much snow and as wet and heavy as it is, it's just something you can't neglect."

