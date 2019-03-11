Minnesota young voters making their voices heard

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It seems Minnesotans ages 18 to 29 are casting their ballots.

Data from the Secretary of State shows almost 40% of eligible voters in that age group participated in the 2018 midterms, that’s up 21% from 2014.

Trent Kanitz is a young voter and says younger generations are more aware of politics than ever before.

“A lot of people that could vote now couldn't vote in the previous election and they were learning what they can do for them,” he said.

City Clerk, Anissa Hollingshead says the city doesn't have local data on voters ages, but says there was an overall greater turnout in the last election.

“The turnout was just under 73% in the cities so up from about 55 in the upper 50's in 2014 so good pickup overall,” she said.