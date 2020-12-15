Minnesota wrestlers feeling effects of no mat time

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Each day that goes by, the more time athletes miss playing the sport they compete in. Minensota wrestlers haven't gotten the chance this year because the winter season is delayed.

There's a chance they may start soon -- Gov. Walz is set to announce tomorrow whether or not the sports pause will continue or be modified. For now, wrestlers have to do what they can to stay in shape.

Whether that's lifting weights or traveling out of state, some are getting ready for a potential season. Albert Lea's Cole Glazier said he's wrestled in Wisconsin during this pause in anticipation of his sophomore season.

One of many wrestlers in Minnesota not able to practice, he said this pause has been difficult for everyone.

"We should be wrestling right now and we into our season, deep into our season right now so with this pause it's hard for everybody," Glazier said. "It's missing a lot of opportunities."