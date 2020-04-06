Clear
Minnesota works to streamline unemployment insurance process

As of Sunday night, DEED has taken in more than 342,000 unemployment insurance applications since March 16th.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 5:42 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 6:23 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is taking steps to streamline its unemployment application process.

Now, an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz means the department will no longer delay benefits for people who are taking vaction, sick pay or personal time-off when they apply for unemployment insurance.

Commissioner Steve Grove said, “We've got about 45,000 qualified workers who are just stuck in our application queue right now because they've applied and are eligible save for the fact that they have a vacation or sick pay issue in play. So by clearing those up we’re going to be issuing payments to 45,000 people far faster than we could before.”

The department is asking anyone applying for unemployment to do so online.

