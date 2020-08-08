Minnesota working toward telecommuting options

PRESTON, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation congratulating 23 cities, townships, and counties across Minnesota as telecommuter-friendly communities and declared August 7, 2020, as Telecommuter Forward Day in the State of Minnesota.

The communities commit to coordinating and partnering with broadband providers, realtors, economic development professionals, employers, employees, and other stakeholders to promote the availability of telecommuting options in their region.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear how important it is for the state to support telecommuting capabilities,” said Governor Walz. “This initiative will help ensure options for remote work expand in our state, improving the quality of life for employees and encouraging economic vitality in communities throughout Minnesota.”

“As Minnesotans have balanced work, school, and life from their kitchen tables, the need for telecommuter-friendly cities is more apparent than ever,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “The collaboration and support that telecommuter-friendly communities offer are critical to providing the flexibility Minnesotans need in the modern workplace.”

The number of workers teleworking has jumped to nearly 45% in recent months. Data is showing over 1 million Minnesotans are working from home.

The Minnesota State Legislature passed Telecommuter Forward! Certification in 2019, and Governor Walz signed it into law. Under the law, communities must adopt a model resolution that includes a statement of support for telecommuting and a single point of contact for coordinating telecommuting opportunities within their community. Minnesota communities that wish to become a Telecommuter Forward!

The first group of communities certified as telecommuter-friendly are:

• Albany – City

• Balaton – City

• Beltrami – County

• Big Lake – City

• Big Stone – County

• Bigfork – City

• Chisago – County

• Cook – County

• Greenvale – Township

• Halstad – City

• Lake Benton – City

• Lake Crystal – City

• Lincoln – County

• Madelia – City

• Martin – County

• Monticello – City

• North Branch – City

• Preston – City

• Sherburne – County

• Spring Grove – City

• Swift – County

• Warren – City

• Windom – City

Cathy Enerson works for Ceda a nonprofit that helps support Preston's economic development authority board.

"Our initiative will be to bring additional broadband ideas, packages, use maping tools to help the community strengthen its broadband," said Enerson.

Since 2014, DEED has awarded over $105 million in broadband