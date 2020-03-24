Clear
Minnesota working on alternative health care facilities

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 6:21 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota officials are working to expand the capacity of the state's health care system, especially for intensive care unit beds.

As of Tuesday, there are 262 cases of coronavirus in Minnesota. Seven people are being treated in the intensive care unit. Those numbers are expected to increase.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Joe Kelly said it's important to prevent hospitals from being overrun.

Currently, there's a planning team working on alternative health care facilities.

"Imagine a hotel where we can convert sleeping rooms into hospital rooms," Kelly said, "Or envision the basketball court at your high school being partitioned into care units for patients that need high level of care, intensive care."

Directly Kelly says right now we're in good shape, but plans are in the works to expand if needed.

