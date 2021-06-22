Minnesota woman to stand trial for North Iowa car chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set over a car chase through Northwood.

Janiffer Lyne Miller, 37 of Blooming Prairie, is charged with eluding a law enforcement vehicle. She has pleaded not guilty and a trial is scheduled to start on September 15.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull Miller over on May 17 after seeing her driving someone else’s car. Miller allegedly refused to stop and led law enforcement on a pursuit that reached speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, driving through six stop signs along the way.

Deputies say Miller was finally halted and she and a male passenger were arrested at gunpoint.