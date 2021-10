MASON CITY, Iowa – Dealing drugs in North Iowa results in probation for a Minnesota woman.

Crystal Dawn Pennington, 33 of Redwood Falls, MN, has been sentenced to two to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Pennington was accused of selling meth to a law enforcement informant in Cerro Gordo County in April and June of 2019.