Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to federal drug crimes in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota woman first arrested in Worth County is now pleading not guilty to federal drug charges in Iowa.

Beth Ann Rademacher, 42 of Northfield, MN, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning February 1, 2021, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of distribution of meth. Rademacher was arrested in Worth County on August 18 for allegedly selling 6.5 ounces of meth to an undercover officer at the I-335 rest stop near the Diamond Jo Casino.

State charges were dismissed when Rademacher was indicted in Cedar Rapids federal court. She’s accused of working with a Lester Rockett and others to sell meth between July 1 and August 18.

Rockett has been indicted on the same charges as Rademacher but has not entered a plea.