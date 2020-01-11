MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - An Eden Prairie woman has pleaded guilty to charging immigrants money to fake armed robberies against them in a ploy to obtain temporary visas granted for crime victims.
The Star Tribune reports Yuridia Hernandez Linares, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to one count of theft by swindle for the 2019 incidents. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says such visas are "set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement."
Authorities found that Hernandez Linares cut her victims with a box cutter.
Related Content
- Minnesota woman pleads guilty to faking robberies for immigrant visas
- Minnesota man pleads guilty to faking death for insurance
- Minnesota woman accused in scam to obtain crime victim visas
- Albert Lea woman pleads not guilty to aggravated robbery
- Minnesota woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's death in YouTube stunt
- Woman pleads not guilty to meth charge in southern Minnesota
- Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to numerous Worth County crimes
- Rochester teen pleads guilty to robbery
- Rochester man pleads guilty to armed robbery
- Homeless man pleads guilty to robbery
Scroll for more content...