MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of dealing meth in Cerro Gordo County is taking a plea deal.

Crystal Dawn Pennington, 33 of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was accused of providing meth to a law enforcement informant in April and June of 2019. Pennington has now agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Her sentencing is now scheduled for September 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.