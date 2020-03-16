Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump: Avoid groups of more than 10 people Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to 2018 North Iowa crimes

Samantha Linaman
Samantha Linaman

Co-defendant already sentenced in January 2019.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota woman arrested in October 2018 finally pleads guilty to crimes in North Iowa.

Samantha Renee Linaman, 29 of Kenyon, MN, and Benjamin Wayne Blaschka of New Braunfels, Texas, were arrested after a traffic stop on October 26, 2018, in Worth County. Law enforcement says it found in their vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, burglar’s tools, and three coin dispensers from vending machines at a Northwood business that had just been robbed.


Benjamin Blaschka

Blaschka pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and was sentenced in January 2019 to up to five years in prison.

Linaman entered a guilty plea Monday to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and OWI-1st offense. Her sentencing is set for April 27 in Worth County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rain and snow return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Midweek Precipitation Update

Image

Rochester Athletic Club set to close this week

Image

Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Image

Sean Weather Ides of March

Image

Parents respond to Gov. Walz closing schools

Image

Trail Creek Coffee Roasters

Image

Church streams services

Image

Channel One hosts food drive

Community Events