Minnesota woman pleads guilty to 2018 North Iowa crimes

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota woman arrested in October 2018 finally pleads guilty to crimes in North Iowa.
Samantha Renee Linaman, 29 of Kenyon, MN, and Benjamin Wayne Blaschka of New Braunfels, Texas, were arrested after a traffic stop on October 26, 2018, in Worth County. Law enforcement says it found in their vehicle a large amount of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, burglar’s tools, and three coin dispensers from vending machines at a Northwood business that had just been robbed.
Benjamin Blaschka
Blaschka pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and was sentenced in January 2019 to up to five years in prison.
Linaman entered a guilty plea Monday to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and OWI-1st offense. Her sentencing is set for April 27 in Worth County District Court.
