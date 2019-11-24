FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old Minnesota woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-35.
The Iowa State Patrol said Alyssa Porter, of Hastings, Minnesota, was killed during the crash at milemarker 165.
Authorities said a vehicle hit a patch of ice and crossed into the path of Porter’s vehicle.
Clayton Hjelmeland, 31, of Harmony, Minnesota, and Jet Jacobs, 23, of Ames, Iowa, were both injured in the crash.
Related Content
- Minnesota woman killed in I-35 crash in north Iowa
- UPDATE: Minnesota chase ended in North Iowa, blocks I-35
- Rollover crash near Minnesota-Iowa border on I-35
- I-35 crash in Minnesota injures three Iowans
- Minnesota man killed in southern Iowa crash
- Part of I-35 closed in Minnesota
- I-35 and I-90 reopened in southern Minnesota
- Update: North Iowa woman killed in Winnebago County crash
- Multiple crashes on I-35 in Worth County
- Traffic impacted after crash on I-35
Scroll for more content...