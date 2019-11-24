Minnesota woman killed in I-35 crash in north Iowa

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - A 23-year-old Minnesota woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-35.

The Iowa State Patrol said Alyssa Porter, of Hastings, Minnesota, was killed during the crash at milemarker 165.

Authorities said a vehicle hit a patch of ice and crossed into the path of Porter’s vehicle.

Clayton Hjelmeland, 31, of Harmony, Minnesota, and Jet Jacobs, 23, of Ames, Iowa, were both injured in the crash.