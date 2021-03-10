Minnesota woman jailed for 100+ mph North Iowa pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is sentenced to jail for a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 that ended in vehicular violence.

Ceromani Kalecharen McMillon, 45 of Lakeville, MN, has pleaded guilty to one count of eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa State Patrol says McMillon was driving a vehicle the morning of July 1, 2020, that was suspected of involvement in a hit and run. State Troopers say they located her driving south on I-35 out of Minnesota and that began a chase that reached seeds of 110 miles per hour.

Court documents state McMillon ran over four sets of stop sticks and was left driving on three rims and only one tire. One officer was injured deploying the stop sticks. The State Patrol says McMillon finally slowed after being struck three times by patrol vehicles and was removed from her vehicle at gunpoint

She was ordered on Wednesday to spend 240 days in jail, with credit for time served, and pay $3,100.95 in damages to the Iowa State Patrol.