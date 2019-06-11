Clear

Minnesota woman hurt in northeast Iowa motorcycle crash

Happened Tuesday morning in Bremer County.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:15 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is hurt in a northeast Iowa motorcycle accident.

The Iowa State Patrol says Sandra Howe, 55 of North Mankato, MN, was riding south on Highway 218 when the motorcycle went out of control just before 9 am Tuesday near mile marker 198. Howe went into the media and was ejected from the bike as it rolled several times.

The State Patrol says Howe was taken by ambulance to the Waverly Health Center for treatment.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly ambulance and fire, and Dale’s Towing assisted at the scene.

