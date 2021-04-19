Minnesota women going to prison for 150-mph North Iowa chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two Minnesota women are going to prison after a high-speed chase through three North Iowa counties.

Heather Marie Krumrie, 32 of St. Paul, MN, and Marion Marie Baca, 34 of Hinckley, MN, were arrested on January 31. Law enforcement says they were first spotted in a vehicle speeding on Highway 218 near Plainfield in Chickasaw County and a chase continued through Floyd and Cerro Gordo counties at speeds of over 150 miles per hour. Court documents state stop sticks were used to halt the vehicle just outside Mason City on Highway 18.

Investigators say Krumrie and Baca were throwing objects out of the window during the chase.

Krumrie pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. She’s been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Baca pleaded guilty to eluding and has been given five years in prison.