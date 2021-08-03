Minnesota woman convicted of burglary now pleads guilty to drug crime

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman convicted for a December 2018 attack is now pleading guilty to drug possession.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 28 of Albert Lea, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to third-degree possession of drugs. Her sentencing is set for October 22.

Berg was arrested on January 14, 2020, after authorities say she caused a disturbance at the Freeborn County law enforcement center. Officers say Berg was apparently intoxicated and when she tried to drive away, she was stopped and methamphetamine and other drug items were found in her vehicle.

In October, 2020, Berg pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary for entering someone else’s home and attacking another woman. She was sentenced to 63 days in jail and five years of supervised probation for that.