NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is accused of selling drugs in Worth County.

Beth Ann Rademacher, 42 of Northfield, MN, is facing a controlled substance violation after her arrest Tuesday in Worth County. Court documents state an undercover officer paid Rademacher $5,800 for about 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine. Authorities say the drug deal happened at the I-35 rest stop near the Diamond Jo Casino.

Rademacher was booked into the Worth County Jail and is being held on $25,000 bond.