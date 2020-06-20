Minnesota woman charged with arson for Twin Cities riot fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A federal arson charge has been filed against another Minnesota woman for the riots in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

Jessica Lynn White, 33 of Andover, was arrested Tuesday for conspiracy to commit arson.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says an Enterprise Rent-A-Car business in St. Paul was completely destroyed by fire deliberately set inside the store on May 28. Federal investigators say they identified White and two other individuals captured by security cameras inside and outside the business as the ones responsible for the fire.

The criminal complaint says White can be seen outside the business, knocking on the front window and looking inside while the other two are inside for several minutes. Shortly after those two leave the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, investigators say the lobby fills with smoke and fire can see seen on video in the reflection of the front window of the business.

Federal law enforcement urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent riots. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com. In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at Tips.FBI.gov.

All photos courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's Office.