MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman is charged with manslaughter after authorities say she delivered a baby who died of alcohol intoxication.
A criminal complaint says the newborn had a blood alcohol content of 0.23, which is nearly three times the legal limit for an adult to drive a vehicle. First responders were called to Rianna Cameron's home in Rogers last December where she had just given birth. The baby was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. An autopsy showed she died of complications of acute ethanol intoxication and unsupported delivery.
The complaint says the 29-year-old Cameron had a blood alcohol content of 0.21 at the time. Prosecutors say Cameron has two other children under age three and has a lengthy chemical dependency and child protection history. Cameron's attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.
Related Content
- Minnesota woman charged after newborn dies of alcohol intoxication
- Iowa OL Wirfs arrested, charged with intoxicated driving
- Woman stabs 5 - including newborns - at New York nursery
- Cerro Gordo Sheriff's Office: Intoxicated woman eludes police with 3 children 3 and under in vehicle
- Police: Mason City woman too intoxicated to care for 2-month-old grandchild
- Winnebago Co. woman accused of gun crimes while intoxicated in Worth County
- Man found intoxicated with knife in Rochester stairwell facing multiple charges
- Winnebago Co. Supervisor charged with public intoxication, carrying a firearm while under the influence
- Bill would reduce liability of serving intoxicated customers
- Man plans intoxication defense in Mason City bar stabbings