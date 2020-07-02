Minnesota woman arrested after 110 mph chase through North Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is jailed after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 only ended after she was repeatedly rammed by law enforcement vehicles.

Ceromani Kalecharen McMillon, 44 of Lakeville, MN, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Wednesday on a charge of eluding. She’s being held on $5,000 bond.

The Iowa State Patrol says McMillon was driving a vehicle around 7:20 am Wednesday morning that was suspected in a hit and run. She was reported driving south on I-35 out of Minnesota and the Iowa State Patrol says it located her vehicle and started a pursuit that reached speeds of 110 miles per hour. Court documents state McMillon ran over four sets of stop sticks and was left driving on three rims and only one tire. One officer was injured deploying the stop sticks.

The State Patrol says McMillon slowed and after being struck three times by patrol vehicles, she finally came to a stop. Authorities say McMillon was removed from her vehicle at gunpoint and appeared very lethargic and disoriented. As she was transported to the hospital by ambulance, a state trooper says McMillon mentioned taking Ibuprofen and muscle relaxers and then fell asleep. Law enforcement says a small white tube, which appeared to be some sort of inhalant, was found on McMillon at the hospital.