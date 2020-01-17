Minnesota woman accused of leading real estate agent to her death

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A woman who had worked as a probation officer is accused of luring a real estate agent to a Minnesota house before the agent was kidnapped and killed on New Year's Eve.
Twenty-eight-year-old Elsa Segura of Fridley was charged Friday with kidnapping. Segura is accused of luring 28-year-old Monique Baugh to a home that was for sale. Two men are accused of kidnapping Baugh from Maple Grove in a rental truck.
Baugh's body was found in a north Minneapolis alley. Her boyfriend was shot in the couple's home with their two young daughters present but survived.
