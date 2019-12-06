Clear

Southern Minnesota woman: Drugs found in Nebraska traffic were birthday gift

The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman in the car told them all the drugs were bought in Colorado as a 21st birthday present to her.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

A pair from Minnesota face felony drugs charges after a traffic stop in Nebraska turned up more than 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms) of marijuana, several packages of THC concentrate wax, vape pen cartridges and concentrated marijuana edibles.

The Kearney Hub says the drugs were found Sunday when the couple’s vehicle was stopped for speeding Sunday on Interstate 80 just west of Kearney.

A 32-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman, both of Mankato, Minnesota, were arrested.

