Clear

Minnesota wins 11th game to cap one of best seasons in school history

Minnesota running back Rodney Smith (1) runs past Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Minnesota finished 11-2, its first season with more than 10 wins since 1904.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 4:05 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Tyler Johnson had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns to become Minnesota’s career receiving leader and propel the 16th-ranked Gophers to a 31-24 victory over No. 9 Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Johnson broke Eric Decker's school record for receiving yards on his second catch of the day and became Minnesota’s all-time leader for scoring receptions on a one-handed, 2-yard TD catch that put the Gophers up 24-17 at halftime.

His 73-yard catch-and-run put Minnesota ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota finished 11-2, its first season with more than 10 wins since 1904. Auburn wound up 9-5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fatal Crash

Image

Healthy appetizers

Image

Fitness Goals

Image

Ride Share Shortage

Image

Fatal crash on Highway 44

Image

NY Style Pizza

Image

National Returns Day is Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A Breezy Start to 2020

Image

Grizzlies defeat Wausau

Community Events