Clear

Minnesota waterfowl managers predict good duck hunting

Wildlife managers say duck hunting is expected to be good when Minnesota's regular waterfowl season opens Saturday morning.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:13 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wildlife managers say duck hunting is expected to be good when Minnesota's regular waterfowl season opens Saturday morning.

Waterfowl specialist Steve Cordts of the Department of Natural Resources says biologists continue to see favorable counts of breeding ducks in Minnesota and other parts of North America.

This past spring, biologists estimated the total breeding duck population in Minnesota at 14 percent above the long-term average and nearly identical to last year's estimate of 693,000 ducks. The estimated number of wetlands was 19 percent higher than last year and 23 percent above the long-term average, reflecting the wet year.

The spring estimate for Canada geese was down 32 percent from last year, but reproduction this spring and summer were good, so there are still plenty of geese around for hunters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tourism boom in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Wearing helmets on electric scooters

Image

High Life Expectancy

Image

Clean Water Council Tour

Image

Money Stolen from Taxi Driver

Image

Weather cast 9/16

Image

Boat Landings Closed for Dredging Project

Image

School flu shot clinic

Image

Healthiest School in America

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Community Events