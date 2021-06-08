Minnesota warning about rise in norovirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A recent rise in foodborne illness is leading to a reminder on post-pandemic health and safety standards.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it has seen a “significant” increase in norovirus activity. Norovirus is a very contagious foodborne virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea and this increase comes after a period of fewer outbreaks in food establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MDH says as COVID restrictions are lifted, it’s still important to take steps to prevent the spread of other diseases like norovirus. Food sellers are urged to take the following precautions

- Employees must not work if they are ill with vomiting or diarrhea, and they must stay home from work for at least 24 hours after it stops.

- Follow Handwashing for Employees procedures, and wash hands often.

- Use gloves, tongs, deli tissue, etc. to handle or prepare ready-to-eat foods like salads, sandwiches, and fruit. Do not handle ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.

Norovirus is transmitted through tiny particles of feces or vomit on food, drink, or surfaces.