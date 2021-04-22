Minnesota wants school athletes to get weekly COVID tests

ST. PAUL, Minn. – All Minnesota school athletes are being strongly encouraged to get weekly COVID-19 tests.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is saying all middle and high school students not involved in sports should get tested every two weeks. Adults involved in sports, whether recreationally or as school coaches, referees, or volunteers are also urged to get a weekly COVID test.

MDH says it is making these recommendations in the wake of increased community spread of COVID-19 and an especially high circulation of variants. Health officials are estimating 60% of all COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are associated with the B.1.1.7 variant, a more transmissible version of the virus that may be associated with more severe symptoms. MDH says much of the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks has been seen in younger Minnesotans, particularly among middle and high school and the average age of hospital admission is trending younger (59 years) than during November and December surge (69 years).

“The last month plus has been very worrisome – especially among younger Minnesotans,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. "Just this week we saw the number of school-related COVID-19 cases in students exceed the high set in November during the fall surge. We are making encouraging progress with vaccinations, but there are still many Minnesotans who are susceptible and we need to do what we can to slow the spread. In addition to vaccinations, COVID-19 testing is an important complementary tool to limit the damage of this disease. By testing and catching cases before they spread, we give schools and students the best chance for in-person learning, full sports seasons, and other activities that are so important.”

The state is providing free COVID-19 saliva test kits for any middle school, high school and organized sports team through the state’s partnership with Vault Health. Students are also currently able to send their Vault at-home tests back to the lab through their schools.

“Our schools are making tremendous efforts to keep our students, staff and families safe and healthy,” says Dr. Heather Mueller, Minnesota Commissioner of Education. “The ability to offer COVID-19 testing through our middle and high schools is one more tool to ensure our students can continue safely learning in-person.”

State COVID guidelines say participants in outdoor sports have the option to remove their face covering while on the field or court. Face coverings must continue to be worn while not actively playing, for example on the sidelines or in the dugout. Face coverings must also continue to be worn at all times for indoor sports.