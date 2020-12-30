Minnesota wants public input on who should get COVID shots first

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State health officials are asking for the public’s input on how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the limited initial supply of the vaccine means there is not enough for everyone who needs it, so Minnesotans are being asked to submit comments to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Advisory Group on what would be a fair, equitable, and effective to handle the matter. The Advisory Group meets Friday and against on January 11 before giving its recommendation to Governor Tim Walz.

Public feedback must be submitted to by advisory group’s website before 5 pm on January 7.

Currently, Minnesota is giving the coronavirus vaccine to those mostly likely to be infected and those most at risk of serious complications, in accordance with federal guidelines.