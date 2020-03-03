Clear

Minnesota votes in primary upended by Klobuchar exit

Sanders won Minnesota four years ago and has a large and motivated progressive base in the state.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:01 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 10:05 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Voting is underway in Minnesota, where Amy Klobuchar's abrupt withdrawal from the presidential race makes Bernie Sanders the clear favorite to capture Tuesday's primary.

For more political coverage, click here. 


Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the National Action Network South Carolina Ministers' Breakfast, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

For more Minnesota news, click here.

Sanders won Minnesota four years ago and has a large and motivated progressive base in the state.

Klobuchar and Pete Buttegieg have both thrown their support to Joe Biden, but the former vice president hasn't done much to campaign in Minnesota and it's not clear how much that will help.

In Moorhead, librarian Al Bernardo said he was voting for Sanders because he sees him as the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Presidential Primary today

Image

Scooters possibly making returning to Rochester

Image

What voting will decide today

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation is back in the forecast

Image

Monday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Sean Weather 3/2 2

Image

NIACC bond vote tomorrow

Image

Economic boom in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Adding more bike lanes to Rochester

Community Events