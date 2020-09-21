Minnesota volleyball teams prep to rerturn to the court for delayed season

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Athletes across the state of Minnesota heard what they’ve been waiting to hear for quite some time. The Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Board of Directors approved a reconsideration placement of fall activities, bringing football and volleyball back to the fall.

The approved football season will begin on Sept. 28 with a six-week regular season beginning the week of Oct. 5. A two-week postseason will begin the week of Nov. 16.

Volleyball will begin an 11-week season with the first matches taking place on Oct. 8. Likewise, a two-week postseason will begin the week of Nov. 30.

Coaches and players alike are excited about the opportunity this presents, but there are also a few questions and concerns.

“Part of the reason we wanted to play at the beginning of the year was because all summer we had been preparing to play,” Mabel-Canton Athletic Director and head volleyball coach, Lonnie Morken, said. “We’ve been taking temperatures, we’ve been wearing masks when we had to, we’ve been practicing in smaller pods and we’ve been disinfecting the equipment.”

The wait is finally over and teams can begin to experience some sense of normalcy. Now, John Marshall volleyball coach, Mike Archer, says there is a lot to get done in a short amount of time.

“A lot of work right now. The setting of practice schedules, making sure we can get everything on board, getting the girls back in the gym on a permanent basis where we can really get ready for this season,” he said.

Mabel-Canton senior, Kenidi McCabe, says she’s excited for the sudden opportunity. Unfortunately, one of her teammates won’t be able to take part in the fall season.

“I’m really excited we get to play this fall because obviously there’s no guarantee in the spring except one of my teammates who injured herself last year would have been able to play in the spring. Now, she won’t be able to,” McCabe said.

Fall training sessions began on Sept. 14 in anticipation of there not being a fall season. Teams will be allowed to proceed with those workouts. McCabe is excited that her team will be able to continue building off the progress made in the so-called offseason.

“Our practices have been pretty normal so they’ll stay about the same and it’ll be fun.”

Even if it means having to wear masks, Morken says they’ll do whatever it takes to ensure that the season will happen.

“What we’ve been told right now is that kids that are on the court won’t have to wear masks, but coaches and players on the bench will and we’ll do that,” he said. “I’ve been to a couple of games in Iowa and it seems like two or three teams have chosen to wear masks even when they’ve been on the court, and two or three teams haven’t. It’s probably up to each individual team when you’re on the court but off the court, yeah, we’re going to have to wear masks and that’s okay. We’ll do it.”