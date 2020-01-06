Clear

Minnesota vet wants to be paid for long-term care of seized horses

A rural Minnesota veterinarian who has taken in dozens of miniature horses since they were seized because of maltreatment says she wants to be paid for caring for them for a year and a half.

Shirley Kittleson says the bill for their care has topped $325,000.

Kittleson was asked to care for the herd of 72 after the Animal Humane Society and Watonwan County sheriff seized the horses from a farm in Odin, about 25 miles from Kittleson's place near Sherburn in June 2018.

Kittleson filed a lawsuit last month against the Humane Society and Watonwan County for nonpayment. 

