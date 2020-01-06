A rural Minnesota veterinarian who has taken in dozens of miniature horses since they were seized because of maltreatment says she wants to be paid for caring for them for a year and a half.
Shirley Kittleson says the bill for their care has topped $325,000.
Kittleson was asked to care for the herd of 72 after the Animal Humane Society and Watonwan County sheriff seized the horses from a farm in Odin, about 25 miles from Kittleson's place near Sherburn in June 2018.
Kittleson filed a lawsuit last month against the Humane Society and Watonwan County for nonpayment.
Related Content
- Minnesota vet wants to be paid for long-term care of seized horses
- Flu outbreaks surging in MN long-term care facilities
- Minnesota warning about horse disease
- Report: Minnesota paid $709K to settle harassment claims
- Minnesota government workers paid millions while being investigated
- Thousands of marijuana gummies seized in eastern Minnesota
- Minnesota cops seize more meth, prescription pills in 2017
- Record amount of meth seized in Minnesota in 2017
- Officials: 75,000 vaping cartridges seized in Minnesota's Anoka County
- Health care decisions facing 2019 Minnesota legislature