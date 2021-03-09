Minnesota vaccination eligibility to expand starting Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The state of Minnesota announced Tuesday that it is expanding its vaccination eligibility.

Gov. Tim Walz said the state has reached its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of seniors.

Minnesota will now expand eligibility, starting Wednesday, to include those with underlying health conditions, essential frontline workers and food processing workers.

“We asked most Minnesotans to wait patiently while we protected Minnesotans at higher risk and got shots to at least 70% of our seniors. We will hit that milestone on Wednesday – well ahead of schedule. More Minnesotans will now be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning this week,” said Governor Walz. “To reach 70% of seniors vaccinated is an incredible accomplishment in itself, but it’s not the end goal: we will continue moving full steam ahead until every Minnesotan who wants a shot gets one.”