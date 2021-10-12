Minnesota utility predicting higher home heating bills this winter

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – Minnesota Energy Resources (MER) says its customers can expect higher heating bills this winter due to a nationwide spike in natural gas prices.

The energy utility says the price of natural gas has more than doubled this year and is at its highest point in a decade. Minnesota Energy Resources says its analysis predicts the typical residential customer will pay $44 more a month this winter compared to last year, and that’s assuming normal winter weather.

The company says natural gas is a “pass-through expense” and it won’t earn any additional profit from the higher gas bills.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce estimates 600,000 households are eligible to receive federal energy assistance of up to $1,600 to help pay their energy bills. MER says customers can visit https://www.minnesotaenergyresources.com/payment-bill/lieap for more information on energy assistance.

Any customers who are having a difficult time paying their energy bill are asked to contact Minnesota Energy Resources as soon as possible to discuss available options including flexible payment plans and budget billing.

Minnesota Energy Resources serves 243,000 customers in 179 communities across the state and that includes Rochester, Albert Lea, Kasson, and Chatfield.