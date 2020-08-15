Minnesota urges college students to stay home, avoid bars

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As students prepare to return to Minnesota’s colleges and universities, health officials have made a plea for them to stay home and avoid crowded bars, house parties and road trips during what’s left of their summer vacation.

That's so they don’t bring the coronavirus to campus. Infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says the choices they make on social distancing and masking could have “a dramatic impact” on whether their school can continue in-person classes.

Officials are urging college and university students to interact only with the people they live with for at least 14 days before they return to school.